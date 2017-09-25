Date Filed Monday, September 25, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228893 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 24, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 228893—Re: Mitchell R. Merritt Sr. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. A. Scheid, atty.