Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228893
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 24, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Joann Mcneily
20513 Sunset Dr.
Warrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Katherine Ann Scheid
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Ward

Mitchell R. Merritt
20513 Sunset Dr.
Warrensville Heights OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 228893—Re: Mitchell R. Merritt Sr. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. A. Scheid, atty.
