Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228893
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 24, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Joann Mcneily
20513 Sunset Dr.Warrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Ward
Mitchell R. Merritt
20513 Sunset Dr.Warrensville Heights OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 228893—Re: Mitchell R. Merritt Sr. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. A. Scheid, atty.
