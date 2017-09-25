Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228894
- Date Died
- September 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Carla Lasecki
9971 Emerson Dr.Columbia Station OH 44028
Decedent
Frankie Rogers
18090 Pearl Rd., Apt. 219Strongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary
Carla Lasecki
9971 Emerson Dr.Columbia Station OH 44028
Text2017 EST 228894—Estate of Frankie Rogers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
