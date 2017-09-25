Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228894
Date Died
September 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Carla Lasecki
9971 Emerson Dr.
Columbia Station OH 44028

Decedent

Frankie Rogers
18090 Pearl Rd., Apt. 219
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Fiduciary

Carla Lasecki
9971 Emerson Dr.
Columbia Station OH 44028

Text

2017 EST 228894—Estate of Frankie Rogers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
