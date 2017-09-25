Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228898
Date Died
June 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Irving Hirsch
414 Lowell Dr.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Paul Consolo
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Bertha Hirsch
414 Lowell Dr.
Highland Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Saturday, June 24, 2017

Fiduciary

Irving Hirsch
414 Lowell Dr.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey Paul Consolo
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228898—Estate of Bertha Hirsch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Consolo, atty.
