Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228898
- Date Died
- June 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Irving Hirsch
414 Lowell Dr.Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Bertha Hirsch
414 Lowell Dr.Highland Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Saturday, June 24, 2017
Fiduciary
Irving Hirsch
414 Lowell Dr.Highland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228898—Estate of Bertha Hirsch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Consolo, atty.
