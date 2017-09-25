Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228899
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Elizabeth Schindelar
23424 Stoneybrook DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Jordan M. Primer
4250 West 59th StreetBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Sunday, August 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 228899—Estate of Jordan M. Primer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
About your information and the public record.