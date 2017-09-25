Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228899
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 13, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Elizabeth Schindelar
23424 Stoneybrook Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Jordan M. Primer
4250 West 59th Street
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Sunday, August 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228899—Estate of Jordan M. Primer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
