Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228900
- Date Died
- June 4, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 7, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Hattie R. Goldsmith
15605 Judson Dr.Cleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Sunday, June 4, 2017
Applicant
Jerry L. Myers
2275 Eastwood Ave 19bAkron OH 44305
Text2017 EST 228900—Estate of Hattie R. Goldsmith. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
