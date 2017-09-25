Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228900
Date Died
June 4, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 7, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Hattie R. Goldsmith
15605 Judson Dr.
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Sunday, June 4, 2017

Applicant

Jerry L. Myers
2275 Eastwood Ave 19b
Akron OH 44305

Text

2017 EST 228900—Estate of Hattie R. Goldsmith. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 