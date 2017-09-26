Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228902
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Stephen R. Zacharias
807 Bearing CourtAmherst OH 44001
Applicant's Attorney
The Dolan Law Firm, LLC
3890 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111
Decedent
Nancy V. Zacharias
3227 West 120th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Text2017 EST 228902—Estate of Nancy V. Zacharias. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Dolan, atty.
