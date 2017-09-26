Date Filed Tuesday, September 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228902 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died August 30, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228902—Estate of Nancy V. Zacharias. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Dolan, atty.