Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228902
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
August 30, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Stephen R. Zacharias
807 Bearing Court
Amherst OH 44001
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Dolan
The Dolan Law Firm, LLC
3890 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

Nancy V. Zacharias
3227 West 120th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228902—Estate of Nancy V. Zacharias. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Dolan, atty.
