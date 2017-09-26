Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228905
Bond
1
Date Died
August 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Peter Sardiga
2800 Augustine Dr.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Applicant

Paul Sardiga
12741 North Star Dr.
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Donohoe McPhillips
Brenner Kaprosky Mitchell, LLP
30050 CHAGRIN BLVD
pepper pike OH 44124-5704

Fiduciary

Paul Sardiga
12741 North Star Dr.
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Donohoe McPhillips
Brenner Kaprosky Mitchell, LLP
30050 CHAGRIN BLVD
pepper pike OH 44124-5704

Text

2017 EST 228905—Estate of Peter Sardiga. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. D. McPhillips, atty.
