Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228905
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- August 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Peter Sardiga
2800 Augustine Dr.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Applicant
Paul Sardiga
12741 North Star Dr.North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Brenner Kaprosky Mitchell, LLP
30050 CHAGRIN BLVD
pepper pike OH 44124-5704
Fiduciary
Paul Sardiga
12741 North Star Dr.North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Brenner Kaprosky Mitchell, LLP
30050 CHAGRIN BLVD
pepper pike OH 44124-5704
Text2017 EST 228905—Estate of Peter Sardiga. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. D. McPhillips, atty.
