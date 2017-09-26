Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228907
Date Died
September 17, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Marilyn Louise Lakatos
5188 Phillip St.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Sunday, September 17, 2017

Applicant

Michele Ledger
140 Eldred Ave.
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Charles Canestraro
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299

Text

2017 EST 228907—Estate of Marilyn Louise Lakatos. Will admitted to probate. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
