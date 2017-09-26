Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228907
- Date Died
- September 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Marilyn Louise Lakatos
5188 Phillip St.Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Sunday, September 17, 2017
Applicant
Michele Ledger
140 Eldred Ave.Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299
Text2017 EST 228907—Estate of Marilyn Louise Lakatos. Will admitted to probate. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
