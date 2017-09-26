Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228919
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 26, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Noah Hutchinson
20203 Sumpter Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Tyrone Edward Reed
Tyrone E. Reed & Associates
11811 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44120

Ward

Leroy Hutchinson
20203 Sumpter Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Text

2017 GRD 228919—Re: Leroy Hutchinson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. E. Reed, atty.
