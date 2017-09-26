Date Filed Tuesday, September 26, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228919 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 26, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 228919—Re: Leroy Hutchinson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. E. Reed, atty.