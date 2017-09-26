Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228925
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 26, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Keith Makiaris
1758 Sagamore Rd.
Northfield OH 44067

Applicant

Ronald L. Mclaughlin
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Leonard McLaughlin
Ronald L. McLaughlin Co., L.P.A.
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 GRD 228925—Re: Keith Makiaris. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. R. L. McLaughlin, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 