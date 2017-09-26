Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228925
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 26, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Keith Makiaris
1758 Sagamore Rd.Northfield OH 44067
Applicant
Ronald L. Mclaughlin
14516 Detroit AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald L. McLaughlin Co., L.P.A.
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 GRD 228925—Re: Keith Makiaris. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. R. L. McLaughlin, atty.
