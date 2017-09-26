Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228926
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 26, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Natural Mother

Sophear Traci Sorn
4280 Orange
San Diego CA 92105

Ward

Catherine April Kong
3975 West 158th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Megan Hayes Sorn
3975 West 158th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Maria Metzinger
Climaco Law Firm
55 Public Sq Ste 1950
Cleveland OH 44113

Board of Education

Cleveland Board Of Education

Natural Father

Heng Kong
4280 Orange Ave.
San Diego CA 92105

Text

2017 GRD 228926—Re: Catherine April Kong. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. M. Metzinger, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 