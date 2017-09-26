Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228926
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 26, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Natural Mother
Sophear Traci Sorn
4280 OrangeSan Diego CA 92105
Ward
Catherine April Kong
3975 West 158th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant
Megan Hayes Sorn
3975 West 158th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Climaco Law Firm
55 Public Sq Ste 1950
Cleveland OH 44113
Board of Education
Cleveland Board Of Education
Natural Father
Heng Kong
4280 Orange Ave.San Diego CA 92105
Text2017 GRD 228926—Re: Catherine April Kong. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. M. Metzinger, atty.
