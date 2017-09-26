Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228927
- Date Died
- January 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Lynne Ronson Seese
4046 Bushnell Rd.University Heights OH 44118

Applicant
Timothy M. Seese
3113 Rosiclaire CourtSouth Chicago Heights IL 60411
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Commissioner
Bernard L. Karr
600 Superior #2100 Bank OneCleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228927—Estate of Lynne Ronson Seese. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. L. Karr, atty.
