Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228928
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Deborah A. Adkins
2333 Lynn Camp Rd.Palestine WV 26160
Applicant's Attorney
Sheri A. Peters Co., L.P.A
323 s Main Street
Munroe Falls OH 44262
Decedent
George J. Javorsky
5304 Amherst Dr.Parma OH 44130
Text2017 EST 228928—Estate of George J. Javorsky. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. A. Peters, atty.
