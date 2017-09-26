Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228928
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Deborah A. Adkins
2333 Lynn Camp Rd.
Palestine WV 26160
Applicant's Attorney
Sheri Ann Peters
Sheri A. Peters Co., L.P.A
323 s Main Street
Munroe Falls OH 44262

Decedent

George J. Javorsky
5304 Amherst Dr.
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Saturday, November 26, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228928—Estate of George J. Javorsky. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. A. Peters, atty.
