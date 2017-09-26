Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228929
- Date Died
- August 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Susan A. Silver
7423 Richland Manor DrivePittsburgh PA 15208
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Laura M. Silver
27100 Cedar RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Friday, August 4, 2017
Text2017 EST 228929—Estate of Laura M. Silver. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. J. Robinson, atty.
About your information and the public record.