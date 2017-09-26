Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228929
Date Died
August 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Susan A. Silver
7423 Richland Manor Drive
Pittsburgh PA 15208
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Joseph Robinson
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Laura M. Silver
27100 Cedar Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Friday, August 4, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228929—Estate of Laura M. Silver. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. J. Robinson, atty.
