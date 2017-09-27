Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228935
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 23, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Yasmin Dibe
20381 Glendale Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Next of Kin

Layla Dibe-Diaz
24198 Lebern Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Next of Kin

Paul Dibe
20381 Glendale Dr.
Rocky River OH 44116

Applicant

Marisol Green
1911 Greenglen Ct
Columbus OH 43229

Text

2017 GRD 228935—Re: Yasmin Dibe. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
