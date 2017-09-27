Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228936
Date Died
September 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

J Engelingmary Ann
30048 Elgin Road
Wickliffe OH 44092
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Decedent

Mary A. Babic
590 East 260th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 EST 228936—Estate of Mary A. Babic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
