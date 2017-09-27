Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228936
- Date Died
- September 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
J Engelingmary Ann
30048 Elgin RoadWickliffe OH 44092
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Decedent
Mary A. Babic
590 East 260th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Saturday, September 2, 2017
Fiduciary
J Engelingmary Ann
30048 Elgin RoadWickliffe OH 44092
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Text2017 EST 228936—Estate of Mary A. Babic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
