Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228938
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Oct 11, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Sarah Bush
1272 E. 135th St.
Cleveland OH 44112

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 228938—Adult Protective Services vs Sarah Bush. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 