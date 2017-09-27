Date Filed Wednesday, September 27, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV228938 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Oct 11, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 228938—Adult Protective Services vs Sarah Bush. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.