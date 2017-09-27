Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228938
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGOct 11, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Sarah Bush
1272 E. 135th St.Cleveland OH 44112
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 228938—Adult Protective Services vs Sarah Bush. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
