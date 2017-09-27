Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228940
September 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Vicky M. Call
4710 Parkview
West Farmington OH 44491
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Montello
John J. Montello
303 Columbus
Bedford OH 44146

Decedent

Shirley Louise Lehman
14189 Schreiber Road
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 228940—Estate of Shirley Louise Lehman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Montello, atty.
