Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228940
- Date Died
- September 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Vicky M. Call
4710 ParkviewWest Farmington OH 44491
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Montello
303 Columbus
Bedford OH 44146
Decedent
Shirley Louise Lehman
14189 Schreiber RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Friday, September 8, 2017
Fiduciary
Vicky M. Call
4710 ParkviewWest Farmington OH 44491
Fiduciary's Attorney
John J. Montello
303 Columbus
Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 228940—Estate of Shirley Louise Lehman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Montello, atty.
About your information and the public record.