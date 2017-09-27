Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228945
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $150,000.00
- Date Died
- June 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Jean Wilson
3015 Junior ParkwayBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
L. Ray Jones
215 W. Washington St.
Medina OH 44256
Decedent
John A. Kaskevic
4001 Bucyrus Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 EST 228945—Estate of John A. Kaskevic. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. L. R. Jones, atty.
