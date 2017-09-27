Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228945
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$150,000.00
Date Died
June 19, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Jean Wilson
3015 Junior Parkway
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Lyle Ray Jones
L. Ray Jones
215 W. Washington St.
Medina OH 44256

Decedent

John A. Kaskevic
4001 Bucyrus Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 228945—Estate of John A. Kaskevic. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. L. R. Jones, atty.
