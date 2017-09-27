Date Filed Wednesday, September 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228945 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $150,000.00 Date Died June 19, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228945—Estate of John A. Kaskevic. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. L. R. Jones, atty.