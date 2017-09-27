Date Filed Wednesday, September 27, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228947 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 24, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 228947—Re: Hannah Davorich. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. J. Urban, atty.