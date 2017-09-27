Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228947
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 24, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Robert G. Davorich
13339 Compass PointStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Ward
Hannah Davorich
18719 Drake Rd.Strongsville OH 44136
Next of Kin
William Darivich
22011 River Oaks Dr #A3Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 GRD 228947—Re: Hannah Davorich. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. J. Urban, atty.
