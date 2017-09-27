Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228947
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 24, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Robert G. Davorich
13339 Compass Point
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Ward

Hannah Davorich
18719 Drake Rd.
Strongsville OH 44136

Next of Kin

William Darivich
22011 River Oaks Dr #A3
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 GRD 228947—Re: Hannah Davorich. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. J. Urban, atty.
