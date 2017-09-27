Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228948
- Date Died
- March 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Daniel T. Stryffeler
2850 Noreaster Cove RoadPort Clinton OH 43542
Applicant's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Muriel Stryffeler
22500 Lake Road #706Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Friday, March 3, 2017
Fiduciary
Daniel T. Stryffeler
2850 Noreaster Cove RoadPort Clinton OH 43542
Fiduciary's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228948—Estate of Muriel Stryffeler. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Hillman, atty.
