Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228950
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 26, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Natural Mother

La'quita Grace Phillips
2779 Citizen Place #C
Columbus OH 43232

Applicant

Eva May Phillips Pope
3673 E114th
Cleveland OH 44105

Ward

Evan Mason Phillips
3673 E114th
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 228950—Re: Evan Mason Phillips. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
