Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228950
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 26, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Natural Mother
La'quita Grace Phillips
2779 Citizen Place #CColumbus OH 43232
Applicant
Eva May Phillips Pope
3673 E114thCleveland OH 44105
Ward
Evan Mason Phillips
3673 E114thCleveland OH 44105
Text2017 GRD 228950—Re: Evan Mason Phillips. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
