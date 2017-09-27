Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228952
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Maryann Marconi
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Defendant

Sam Marconi
8380 Pearl Road #604
Strongsville OH 44136

Defendant

Matthew Marconi
6641 Myrtle Hill Road
Valley City OH 44280

Plaintiff

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
Maryann Marconi, 29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Defendant

Angela Marconi

Text

2017 ADV 228952—Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo vs Maryann Marconi, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
