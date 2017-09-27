Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228952
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Maryann Marconi
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Defendant
Sam Marconi
8380 Pearl Road #604Strongsville OH 44136
Defendant
Matthew Marconi
6641 Myrtle Hill RoadValley City OH 44280
Plaintiff
Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
Maryann Marconi, 29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Defendant
Angela Marconi
Text2017 ADV 228952—Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo vs Maryann Marconi, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
