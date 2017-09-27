Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228953
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Lenora Glenn
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Defendant

Devan Glenn
Legal Custodians, 15912 Northwood
Maple Heights OH 44137

Defendant

David Glenn
Legal Custodians, 15912 Northwood
Maple Heights OH 44137

Defendant

Davon Glenn
Legal Custodians, 15912 Northwood
Maple Heights OH 44137

Plaintiff

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Bvld. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 ADV 228953—Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo vs Lenora Glenn, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
