Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228953
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Lenora Glenn
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Defendant
Devan Glenn
Legal Custodians, 15912 NorthwoodMaple Heights OH 44137
Defendant
David Glenn
Legal Custodians, 15912 NorthwoodMaple Heights OH 44137
Defendant
Davon Glenn
Legal Custodians, 15912 NorthwoodMaple Heights OH 44137
Plaintiff
Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Bvld. Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2017 ADV 228953—Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo vs Lenora Glenn, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
About your information and the public record.