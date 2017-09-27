Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228954
Date Died
August 28, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Tarzie A. Young
1802 Crawford Rd.
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Monday, August 28, 2017

Applicant

Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Avenue, Suite 555
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Commissioner

Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Avenue, Suite 555
Lakewood OH 44107
Commissioner's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Text

2017 EST 228954—Estate of Tarzie A. Young. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
