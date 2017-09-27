Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228954
- Date Died
- August 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Tarzie A. Young
1802 Crawford Rd.Cleveland OH 44106
Applicant
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Avenue, Suite 555Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Commissioner
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Avenue, Suite 555Lakewood OH 44107
Commissioner's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Text2017 EST 228954—Estate of Tarzie A. Young. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
