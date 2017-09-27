Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228956
- Filing Code
- APP
Defendant
State Of Ohio Dept. Of Taxation
Collections Enforcement Section, 150 East Gay St., 21st FloorColumbus OH 43215
Defendant
The Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company
4400 Easton Commons Way, Ste. 125Columbus OH 43219
Defendant
The Cleveland Institute Of Art
11141 East Blvd.Cleveland OH 44106
Defendant
Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
1240 W. Sixth StreetCleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Nadine M. Londrico
6399 E. Pleasant Valley RoadIndependence OH 44131
Defendant
Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Donna J. Londrico
9685 Shenandoah Ave.Brecksville OH 44141
Defendant
Joseph Londrico
9685 Shenandoah Ave.Brecksville OH 44141
Plaintiff
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
Plaintiff's Attorney
NE Ohio Regional Sewer District
3900 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
W Christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Anthony Londrico
6399 E. Pleasant Valley RoadIndependence OH 44131
Text2017 ADV 228956—Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District vs Joseph Londrico, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. J. A. Blair, atty.
About your information and the public record.