Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228956
Filing Code
APP

Defendant

State Of Ohio Dept. Of Taxation
Collections Enforcement Section, 150 East Gay St., 21st Floor
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

The Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company
4400 Easton Commons Way, Ste. 125
Columbus OH 43219

Defendant

The Cleveland Institute Of Art
11141 East Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44106

Defendant

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
1240 W. Sixth Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Nadine M. Londrico
6399 E. Pleasant Valley Road
Independence OH 44131

Defendant

Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Donna J. Londrico
9685 Shenandoah Ave.
Brecksville OH 44141

Defendant

Joseph Londrico
9685 Shenandoah Ave.
Brecksville OH 44141

Plaintiff

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
Plaintiff's Attorney
Julie Anne Blair
NE Ohio Regional Sewer District
3900 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

W Christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Anthony Londrico
6399 E. Pleasant Valley Road
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 ADV 228956—Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District vs Joseph Londrico, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. J. A. Blair, atty.
