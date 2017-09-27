Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228958
Date Died
December 16, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Donald C. Taylor
11191 Magdala Dr.
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, December 16, 2016

Applicant

Linda Taylor
11191 Magdala Dr.
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 228958—Estate of Donald C. Taylor. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
