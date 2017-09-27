Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228958
- Date Died
- December 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Donald C. Taylor
11191 Magdala Dr.Parma OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, December 16, 2016
Applicant
Linda Taylor
11191 Magdala Dr.Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 228958—Estate of Donald C. Taylor. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
