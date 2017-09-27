Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228959
Date Died
August 27, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Harold Lloyd Phillips
9555 Park Place Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Patrick Morley
Brennan, Manna & Diamond LLC
75 East Market Street
Akron OH 44308

Decedent

Patricia Innocenzi
9555 Park Place Drive
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Sunday, August 27, 2017

Fiduciary

Harold Lloyd Phillips
9555 Park Place Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Patrick Morley
Brennan, Manna & Diamond LLC
75 East Market Street
Akron OH 44308

Text

2017 EST 228959—Estate of Patricia Innocenzi. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. P. Morley, atty.
