Date Filed Wednesday, September 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228960 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 12, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 228960—Estate of Hilda C. Gauteron. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. Marcie, atty.