Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228960
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Hilda C. Gauteron
4187 Elmore Rd.Fairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2017
Applicant
Nathalie Gauteron
849 Northeast 58th St.Seattle WA 98105
Applicant's Attorney
Marcie & Associates L.P.A.
1001 Jaycox Road
Avon OH 44011
Text2017 EST 228960—Estate of Hilda C. Gauteron. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. Marcie, atty.
About your information and the public record.