Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228960
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Hilda C. Gauteron
4187 Elmore Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2017

Applicant

Nathalie Gauteron
849 Northeast 58th St.
Seattle WA 98105
Applicant's Attorney
Jay Cameron Marcie
Marcie & Associates L.P.A.
1001 Jaycox Road
Avon OH 44011

Text

2017 EST 228960—Estate of Hilda C. Gauteron. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. Marcie, atty.
