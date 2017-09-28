Probate
Date Filed
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228964
Bond
- 1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
April 30, 2017
Filing Code
ADM
Decedent
Michael T. Smith
3222 Center DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, April 30, 2017
Fiduciary
Lynn Saunders
3222 Center DriveParma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131
Text2017 EST 228964—Estate of Michael T. Smith. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. T. A. Boyko, atty.
