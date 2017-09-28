Date Filed Thursday, September 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228964 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died April 30, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228964—Estate of Michael T. Smith. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. T. A. Boyko, atty.