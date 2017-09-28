Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228965
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$200,000.00
Date Died
March 26, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Thomas H. Smith
13331 Mimosa Drive
Folsom LA 70437
Applicant's Attorney
John H. West
John H. West Co, LPA
6650 Pearl Road
Parma Hts . OH 44130-3836

Decedent

Cynthia M. Smith
7040 Hepburn Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Sunday, March 26, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228965—Estate of Cynthia M. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. J. H. West, atty.
