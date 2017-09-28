Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228965
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $200,000.00
- Date Died
- March 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Thomas H. Smith
13331 Mimosa DriveFolsom LA 70437
Applicant's Attorney
John H. West Co, LPA
6650 Pearl Road
Parma Hts . OH 44130-3836
Decedent
Cynthia M. Smith
7040 Hepburn RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Sunday, March 26, 2017
Text2017 EST 228965—Estate of Cynthia M. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. J. H. West, atty.
