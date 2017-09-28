Date Filed Thursday, September 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228965 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $200,000.00 Date Died March 26, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 228965—Estate of Cynthia M. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. J. H. West, atty.