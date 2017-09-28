Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228966
- Date Died
- May 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Edith I. Ide
4648 W. 149th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Sunday, May 7, 2017
Applicant
Laura L. White
24537 Barrett Rd.Olmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
John H. West Co, LPA
6650 Pearl Road
Parma Hts . OH 44130-3836
Text2017 EST 228966—Estate of Edith I. Ide. Will admitted to probate. J. H. West, atty.
