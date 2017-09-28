Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228967
Date Died
March 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Charles G. Martis
5391 Golfway Lane
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, March 24, 2017

Applicant

Marie D. Martis
5391 Golfway Lane
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Ralph Eric Smearman
Smith Marshall, LLP
7251 Engle Rd., Ste. 404
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Fiduciary

Marie D. Martis
5391 Golfway Lane
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ralph Eric Smearman
Smith Marshall, LLP
7251 Engle Rd., Ste. 404
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Surviving Spouse

Marie D. Martis
5391 Golfway Lane
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 228967—Estate of Charles G. Martis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. E. Smearman, atty.
