Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228967
- Date Died
- March 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Charles G. Martis
5391 Golfway LaneLyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, March 24, 2017
Applicant
Marie D. Martis
5391 Golfway LaneLyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Smith Marshall, LLP
7251 Engle Rd., Ste. 404
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary
Marie D. Martis
5391 Golfway LaneLyndhurst OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Smith Marshall, LLP
7251 Engle Rd., Ste. 404
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Surviving Spouse
Marie D. Martis
5391 Golfway LaneLyndhurst OH 44124
Text2017 EST 228967—Estate of Charles G. Martis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. E. Smearman, atty.
