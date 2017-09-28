Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228969
- Date Died
- September 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kathryn L. Sanson
447 Locklie DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Michael A. Sanson
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Edward P. Rogers
Slovene Home For The Aged, 18621 Neff RoadCleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Friday, September 15, 2017
Text2017 EST 228969—Estate of Edward P. Rogers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Sanson, atty.
About your information and the public record.