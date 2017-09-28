Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228969
Date Died
September 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kathryn L. Sanson
447 Locklie Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Sanson
Michael A. Sanson
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Edward P. Rogers
Slovene Home For The Aged, 18621 Neff Road
Cleveland OH 44119

Text

2017 EST 228969—Estate of Edward P. Rogers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Sanson, atty.
