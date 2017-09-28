Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228971
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 26, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Mattier Daniels
14900 Private Dr #C102
East Cleveland OH 44112

Ward

Mack Miller
4120 Interchange Corporate Center, Avenue Care And Rehabilitation Center
Cleveland OH 44120

Applicant

Minnie Knox
24801 Lakeshore Boulevard , 717b
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 GRD 228971—Re: Mack Miller. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
