Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228971
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 26, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Mattier Daniels
14900 Private Dr #C102East Cleveland OH 44112
Ward
Mack Miller
4120 Interchange Corporate Center, Avenue Care And Rehabilitation CenterCleveland OH 44120
Applicant
Minnie Knox
24801 Lakeshore Boulevard , 717bEuclid OH 44123
Text2017 GRD 228971—Re: Mack Miller. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.