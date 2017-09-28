Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228976
- Filing Code
- LSE
Plaintiff
Francis P. Manning
38040 Euclid AvenueWilloughby OH 44094
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manning & Manning, Co. L.P.A.
6982 Spinach Dr.
Mentor OH 44060
Defendant
Lake County Treasurer
105 Main StreetPainesville OH 44077
Defendant
Corrine N. Kuznik
8027 Stockbridge DriveMentor OH 44060
Defendant
Paul Cianciola
7490 Mountain Quail DriveConcord OH 44077
Defendant
Kane Kuznik
313 Wilson Mills, Apt. 207Chardon OH 44024
Defendant
Lake County Auditor
105 Main StreetPainesville OH 44077
Text2017 ADV 228976—Francis P. Manning vs Corrine N. Kuznik, et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. S. M. Cianciola, atty.
