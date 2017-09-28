Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228977
- Date Died
- February 28, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 29, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Lee Roy Lovejoy
3417 W. 63rd St.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Applicant
Janet M. Mundorf
3436 W. 62nd St.Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 EST 228977—Estate of Lee Roy Lovejoy. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
About your information and the public record.