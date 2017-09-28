Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228977
Date Died
February 28, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 29, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Lee Roy Lovejoy
3417 W. 63rd St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Applicant

Janet M. Mundorf
3436 W. 62nd St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 EST 228977—Estate of Lee Roy Lovejoy. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
