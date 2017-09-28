Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228978
Date Died
May 27, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 7, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Donald P. Dipuccio
14945 North Gallatin
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Friday, May 27, 2016

Applicant

Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Avenue, Suite 1300
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228978—Estate of Donald P. Dipuccio. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
