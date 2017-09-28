Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228978
- Date Died
- May 27, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGNov 7, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Donald P. Dipuccio
14945 North GallatinBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Friday, May 27, 2016
Applicant
Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Avenue, Suite 1300Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228978—Estate of Donald P. Dipuccio. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
