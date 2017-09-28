Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228983
- Date Died
- February 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Commissioner
Paul Weiner
2081 Temblethurst Rd.South Euclid OH 44121
Decedent
Zoltan Michal
5405 Blue Bell Dr.Lyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Applicant
Paul Weiner
2081 Temblethurst Rd.South Euclid OH 44121
Text2017 EST 228983—Estate of Zoltan Michal. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
About your information and the public record.