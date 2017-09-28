Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228983
Date Died
February 8, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Commissioner

Paul Weiner
2081 Temblethurst Rd.
South Euclid OH 44121

Decedent

Zoltan Michal
5405 Blue Bell Dr.
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Applicant

Paul Weiner
2081 Temblethurst Rd.
South Euclid OH 44121

Text

2017 EST 228983—Estate of Zoltan Michal. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
