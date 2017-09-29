Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228987
Date Died
August 27, 2017
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Laura Derricott
1031 Quilliams Road
Cleveland OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Martin Baker
Baker Baker & Baker LLC
55 Public Sq Ste 1330
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Tracie Yolanda Derricott
1031 Quilliams Rd.
Cleveland OH 44121

Date Died :Sunday, August 27, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228987—Estate of Tracie Yolanda Derricott. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. M. Baker, atty.
