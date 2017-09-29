Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228987
- Date Died
- August 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Laura Derricott
1031 Quilliams RoadCleveland OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Baker Baker & Baker LLC
55 Public Sq Ste 1330
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Tracie Yolanda Derricott
1031 Quilliams Rd.Cleveland OH 44121
Date Died :Sunday, August 27, 2017
Text2017 EST 228987—Estate of Tracie Yolanda Derricott. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. M. Baker, atty.
About your information and the public record.