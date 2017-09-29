Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228988
- Date Died
- September 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michael F. Moyer
12651 Dogwood TrailNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Robert Morgan Moyer
642 S. Kensington RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Fiduciary
Michael F. Moyer
12651 Dogwood TrailNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 228988—Estate of Robert Morgan Moyer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
