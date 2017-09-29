Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228988
Date Died
September 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michael F. Moyer
12651 Dogwood Trail
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Robert Morgan Moyer
642 S. Kensington Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Fiduciary

Michael F. Moyer
12651 Dogwood Trail
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 228988—Estate of Robert Morgan Moyer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 