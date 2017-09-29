Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228989
Date Died
September 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kenneth Powers
13884 Clifton Boulevard
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Richard W. Harrison
23206 Mastic Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Thursday, September 7, 2017

Fiduciary

Kenneth Powers
13884 Clifton Boulevard
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 228989—Estate of Richard W. Harrison. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
