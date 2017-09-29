Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228989
- Date Died
- September 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kenneth Powers
13884 Clifton BoulevardLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Richard W. Harrison
23206 Mastic RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Thursday, September 7, 2017
Fiduciary
Kenneth Powers
13884 Clifton BoulevardLakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 228989—Estate of Richard W. Harrison. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
About your information and the public record.