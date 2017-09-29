Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228991
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
May 13, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Radame Martis
P. O. Box 578
Rio Blanco PR 00744

Date Died :Friday, May 13, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228991—Estate of Radame Martis. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 