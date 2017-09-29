Date Filed Friday, September 29, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228991 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died May 13, 2016 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 228991—Estate of Radame Martis. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.