Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228992
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 4, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Frank K. Levene
751 Spring Forest Ct.
Apopka FL 32712

Date Died :Sunday, September 4, 2016

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 228992—Estate of Frank K. Levene. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. W. E. Bartel, atty.
