Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228992
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Frank K. Levene
751 Spring Forest Ct.Apopka FL 32712
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 228992—Estate of Frank K. Levene. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. W. E. Bartel, atty.
