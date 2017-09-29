Date Filed Friday, September 29, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228992 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died September 4, 2016 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 228992—Estate of Frank K. Levene. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. W. E. Bartel, atty.