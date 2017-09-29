Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228993
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- September 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Willie Lee Hale
11427 Mount Overlook AvenueCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Monday, September 4, 2017
Applicant
Cheryl Hale
4049 Ascot LaneBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony G. Palmieri, Jr. Co., LPA
700 West St. Clair
Cleveland OH 44113-1274
Text2017 EST 228993—Estate of Willie Lee Hale Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. A. G. Palmieri, Jr., atty.
