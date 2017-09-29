Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228993
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
September 4, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Willie Lee Hale
11427 Mount Overlook Avenue
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Monday, September 4, 2017

Applicant

Cheryl Hale
4049 Ascot Lane
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Gerard Palmieri Jr.
Anthony G. Palmieri, Jr. Co., LPA
700 West St. Clair
Cleveland OH 44113-1274

Text

2017 EST 228993—Estate of Willie Lee Hale Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. A. G. Palmieri, Jr., atty.
