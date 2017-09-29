Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228995
Date Died
July 14, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Judith M. Tarolli
23 Bristol Ln
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Dominic Vincent Perry
Perry & Karnatz, LLC
700 W. St. Clair Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113-1274

Decedent

Margaret Tarolli
22555 Center Ridge Rd., Apt. 503
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Friday, July 14, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228995—Estate of Margaret Tarolli. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. V. Perry, atty.
