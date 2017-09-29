Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228995
- Date Died
- July 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Judith M. Tarolli
23 Bristol LnRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Perry & Karnatz, LLC
700 W. St. Clair Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113-1274
Decedent
Margaret Tarolli
22555 Center Ridge Rd., Apt. 503Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Friday, July 14, 2017
Text2017 EST 228995—Estate of Margaret Tarolli. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. V. Perry, atty.
