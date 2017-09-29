Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228999
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 24, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Levetta Harding
15409 Rockside RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant
Mary E. Harding
7944 Linwood AvenueCleveland OH 44103
Ward
Richard Davaughn Harding
7944 Linwood AvenueCleveland OH 44103
Text2017 GRD 228999—Re: Richard Davaughn Harding. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
