Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228999
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 24, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Levetta Harding
15409 Rockside Road
Maple Heights OH 44137

Applicant

Mary E. Harding
7944 Linwood Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Ward

Richard Davaughn Harding
7944 Linwood Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 GRD 228999—Re: Richard Davaughn Harding. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
