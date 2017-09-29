Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229005
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 28, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Marsha G. Muse
1702 Preyer Ave.
Cleveland OH 44118

Date Died :Monday, August 28, 2017

Applicant

Justin M. Simerton
1700 Preyer Ave.
Cleveland OH 44118

Fiduciary

Justin M. Simerton
1700 Preyer Ave.
Cleveland OH 44118

Text

2017 EST 229005—Estate of Marsha G. Muse. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
