Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229005
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Marsha G. Muse
1702 Preyer Ave.Cleveland OH 44118
Date Died :Monday, August 28, 2017
Applicant
Justin M. Simerton
1700 Preyer Ave.Cleveland OH 44118
Fiduciary
Justin M. Simerton
1700 Preyer Ave.Cleveland OH 44118
Text2017 EST 229005—Estate of Marsha G. Muse. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
