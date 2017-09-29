Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229008
- Date Died
- September 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Karen Ann Mansell
11654 White Tail RunColumbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
The Lazzaro Law Firm
920 Rockefeller Building
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Betty Anne Steiner
12799 Doula Lane #108North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Thursday, September 7, 2017
Fiduciary
Karen Ann Mansell
11654 White Tail RunColumbia Station OH 44028
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Lazzaro Law Firm
920 Rockefeller Building
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 229008—Estate of Betty Anne Steiner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Steiner, atty.
