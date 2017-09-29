Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229008
Date Died
September 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Karen Ann Mansell
11654 White Tail Run
Columbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
David Joseph Steiner
The Lazzaro Law Firm
920 Rockefeller Building
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Betty Anne Steiner
12799 Doula Lane #108
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Thursday, September 7, 2017

Fiduciary

Karen Ann Mansell
11654 White Tail Run
Columbia Station OH 44028
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Joseph Steiner
The Lazzaro Law Firm
920 Rockefeller Building
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 229008—Estate of Betty Anne Steiner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Steiner, atty.
