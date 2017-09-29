Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229016
- Date Died
- May 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Fiduciary
John D. Velotta
6374 East Wallings RoadBroadview Heights OH 44130
Applicant
John D. Velotta
6374 East Wallings RoadBroadview Heights OH 44130
Decedent
Michael Onderisin
11533 Meadowbrook DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Monday, May 15, 2017
Text2017 EST 229016—Estate of Michael Onderisin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
